Bewakoof expands its fashion category with launch of streetwear collection

Bewakoof, a leading D2C brand, announced the launch of its first ever streetwear collection, Seedhe Gully Se. The expansion of categories is part of the company’s goal to reach Rs 2,000 crore in revenue by 2025.

Inspired by the streets of India, Bewakoof’s streetwear collection is an ode to multiple India’s that reside in the gullies of our metros and small towns. The company has also launched a brand video showcasing its collection across all digital platforms. The video is already garnering a lot of interest with over 2 lakh views on YouTube alone.

Prabhkiran Singh, Founder CEO, Bewakoof, says “Based on the underground movement and moving from being flashy to wearing your own attitude, streetwear enables the youth to move out of labels and get into their own skin.” The company has a total user base of 4 million with current brand sales at Rs 300 crore.

The company has recently raised Rs 60 crore in a pre-series B round led by InvestCorp. Till data Bewakoof has raised Rs 170 crore.

Bewakoof Streetwear has a size inclusive, gender neutral range of Hyper Prints, Color Blocks, Bottomwear and more. The collection with over 100 SKUs is aimed at lovers who want to express themselves as they do through their social media by posting writing imagery, art or any other creative form which helps them share their voice with the people. The theme of the collection Modern Noise is inspired by people who wear their attitude through clothing.

Bewakoof.com, founded in 2012, is a D2C brand built on social media, with content marketing being a key growth strategy. As the smaller towns of India have shifted online in the last 3 years, the USP of Indian Inspiration and regional languages have helped the brand grow.

The brand is popular for its offerings in casualwear and has recently launched indo-fusion ethnic and sleepwear. Along with a range of collaborations with Marvel, DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Star Wars, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and Disney. The brand has 4.5 million fans on Facebook and 1.5 million followers on Instagram.