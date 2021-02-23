Bharat Biotech to have phase 3 efficacy data for Covaxin in 2 weeks

Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, said the company would come out with the phase 3 efficacy data for Covaxin in two weeks. Speaking at a webinar, Ella said that had the company combined phase 2 and 3 studies, the efficacy data could have been available sooner.

Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine developed by and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), received a nod from the Indian drug regulator to be used to vaccinate health care and frontline workers, under clinical trial mode.

The restricted emergency use allowed by the regulator was based on phase 2 safety and immunogenicity studies, as well as data from monkey trials. Ella also said the intra-nasal vaccine candidate was set to start phase 1 trials later this week.