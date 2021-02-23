Bharat Biotech to have phase 3 efficacy data for Covaxin in 2 weeks

-
ALSO READ
Nasal vaccine: Bharat Bio told to submit efficacy data from Phase-3 trials
No impact of adverse event on Covid-19 vaccine timelines: Bharat Biotech
Controversy around Bharat Biotech's Covaxin approval without efficacy data
Bharat Biotech vaccine may cost less than Serum's; govt working on pricing
Repurposing capacity for Covid-19 vaccine, say Indian pharma firms
-
Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, said the company would come out with the phase 3 efficacy data for Covaxin in two weeks. Speaking at a webinar, Ella said that had the company combined phase 2 and 3 studies, the efficacy data could have been available sooner.
Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), received a nod from the Indian drug regulator to be used to vaccinate health care and frontline workers, under clinical trial mode.
The restricted emergency use allowed by the regulator was based on phase 2 safety and immunogenicity studies, as well as data from monkey trials. Ella also said the intra-nasal vaccine candidate was set to start phase 1 trials later this week.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU