Bharat Forge board approves proposal to raise Rs 500 crore via NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Forge shares slip 10% on weak March quarter earnings
Bharat Forge's March results hit as key segments face multiple headwinds
Bharat Forge reports Rs 68.6 cr net loss in Q4, sales drop to Rs 1,742 cr
Bharat Forge cranks up for the future as Covid dents biz at home and abroad
Muted outlook, weak Dec quarter results to weigh on Bharat Forge stock
-
Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday said its board has approved proposal to raise Rs 500 crore by issuing securities on a private placement basis.
The company's board has discussed and approved the issuance of 5,000 listed, rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore on a private placement basis, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.
The company, however, did not share details about the reasons for raising the capital.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU