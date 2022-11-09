JUST IN
IndiGo announces Itanagar as 75th domestic destination in 6E network
Mahindra ties up with three EV infra players for charging solutions
Barbeque-Nation Q2 net profit rises 143% to Rs 7.09 cr on dine-in rebound
Coal India's capital expenditure rises 33% to Rs 7,027 crore in Apr-Sep
Two-thirds of Indian knowledge workers likely to switch jobs in 2023: Study
Most CEOs in India seek cyber-risk management plan next year: PwC study
Air India leases six A320 neo aircraft from China Development Bank Aviation
HR tech start-up Keka raises $57 mn in series A funding by WestBridge
Disney+ Hotstar paid user base up 42% in July-Sept; firm says it may shrink
Amazon, TVS Motor announce arrangement to scale up EV deployment
You are here: Home » Companies » News
IndiGo announces Itanagar as 75th domestic destination in 6E network
Business Standard

Bharat Forge's subsidiary bags $155.5 mn order to export artillery guns

Bharat Forge has been consolidating its defence and aerospace business under Kalyani Strategic Systems with an aim to target export opportunities in the defence sector

Topics
Bharat Forge | Artillery guns deal | Defence ministry

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Earnings pressure hits auto component companies' share prices

Kalyani Strategic Systems, a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, has received an export order for 155 mm Artillery guns worth $155.5 million from a non-conflict zone. According to the company's filing with the BSE, the order will be processed over three years.

"We are pleased to inform that Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded an export order for a 155 mm Artillery Gun platform to be executed over a 3-year timeframe. The total value of the order is $155.50 mn," the filing read.

Bharat Forge manufactures a wide range of critical and safety components for several sectors including aerospace, automobiles (both commercial & passenger), oil & gas, locomotives, marine, energy, construction, mining and general engineering.

Bharat Forge has been consolidating its defence and aerospace business under Kalyani Strategic Systems with an aim to target export opportunities in the defence sector.

In FY22, the company produced Kalyani M4 armoured vehicles for the Indian Army for the UN Peacekeeping mission.

Since 2021, the defence ministry has been announcing a staggering ban on the imports of several weapons with an aim to encourage production and export.

"This order, to a non-conflict zone, is a great testament to the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat agenda and its sustained push to promote exports of Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) advanced defence platforms from India," the filing added.

Following the news, the shares of Bharat Forge touched a 52-week high of Rs 890 on BSE before falling to Rs 878.7 on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharat Forge

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.