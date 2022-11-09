Bharat Forge's subsidiary bags $155.5 mn order to export artillery guns

Kalyani Strategic Systems, a subsidiary of Ltd, has received an export order for 155 mm Artillery guns worth $155.5 million from a non-conflict zone. According to the company's filing with the BSE, the order will be processed over three years.

"We are pleased to inform that Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has been awarded an export order for a 155 mm Artillery Gun platform to be executed over a 3-year timeframe. The total value of the order is $155.50 mn," the filing read.

manufactures a wide range of critical and safety components for several sectors including aerospace, automobiles (both commercial & passenger), oil & gas, locomotives, marine, energy, construction, and general engineering.

has been consolidating its defence and business under Kalyani Strategic Systems with an aim to target export opportunities in the defence sector.

In FY22, the company produced Kalyani M4 armoured vehicles for the Indian Army for the UN Peacekeeping mission.

Since 2021, the has been announcing a staggering ban on the imports of several weapons with an aim to encourage production and export.

"This order, to a non-conflict zone, is a great testament to the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat agenda and its sustained push to promote exports of Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (IDDM) advanced defence platforms from India," the filing added.

Following the news, the shares of Bharat Forge touched a 52-week high of Rs 890 on BSE before falling to Rs 878.7 on Wednesday.