Bharat spurs growth of FMCG companies, but Urban India not far behind

Rural India has spurred the growth of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, at a time when has been reeling under the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The September quarter results of most reflect this trend, with rural growth outpacing growth in urban areas by a wide margin.

While the sales momentum from rural areas is expected to last for another three to six months, urban growth could stage a comeback by the June quarter next year, said analysts, as people learn to live with the virus and economic activity gradually improves in cities.

Around 60-65 per cent of an FMCG company’s sales come from urban areas and 35-40 per cent sales come from rural areas, making the former a critical component of a firm’s topline. Therefore, the sooner the recovery in urban areas, the better it is, say sector experts.

"Rural areas have gained from the good monsoons this year, higher minimum support price in some states, reverse migration and the government's overall welfare push in the villages," says G Chokkalingam, founder, Equinomics Research and Advisory. "But as the economy unlocks and job uncertainty reduces in the cities, urban growth will improve. This could happen by the June quarter of the next financial year," he says.

Sachin Bobade, vice-president, research at brokerage Dolat Capital, says that will benefit next year from a low base on the urban side of their business thereby optimally pushing up urban growth.





Ironically, rural FMCG growth this year has benefitted from a low base, since in the corresponding period last year rural India had grown at its slowest pace in 7 years. Rural areas, for the uninitiated, had witnessed much distress due to a liquidity crisis as well as floods, hitting sales, similar to the weakness that urban areas are seeing this year due to restricted living triggered by the coronavirus.

The segments most impacted in urban areas include discretionary and out-of-home categories, though say the scenario will improve in the months ahead as the economic outlook improves.

“Urban is looking a little uncertain at this point. While it is difficult to estimate market growth, we remain cautiously optimistic,” Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director (MD), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), said in a post-results media briefing last week.

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and MD, Nestle India, said, “The rural-urban growth divide will narrow as we go forward with relative normalcy in urban centres.”

Market research agency Nielsen has said that the sales outlook for urban areas will get better as chances of finding a cure for the Covid-19 virus grow. The government has indicated that by the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year a vaccine should be available in the country, though some experts estimate it will take longer, rolling out by June of 2021. Moreover, administering the vaccine to the masses will take time, they say. Yet, of a vaccine discovery could bring a sigh of relief to consumers, especially in urban centres, who’ve been hit hard by surging Covid-19 cases.

Rural strategy

For now, companies are turning to the hinterlands, broad-basing their low-unit pack (LUP) strategy and expanding their rural distribution by adding more field force and rural distributors to improve penetration.

Varun Berry, MD, Britannia Industries, said that his company was looking at taking its Rs 5 packs across its brand portfolio as it sought to push these products into rural areas. While Mondelez India’s sales director Parveen Dalal said that his company was closing monitoring the consumption index across villages. The purpose was to identify those places where demand was higher for its products in a bid to step up its sales and marketing effort in these areas.