Business Standard

Bharti Airtel gets ready to take on Reliance Jio in 5G vRAN space

Tech to be tested once spectrum is available

Bharti Airtel | 5G network | 5G technology

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Bharti Airtel is set to take on Reliance Jio in its quest to build its own 5G virtualised radio access open network (vRAN) in India.

The Sunil Mittal-run company, which is working with the United States-based Altiostar, plans to test the latter’s open RAN software architecture once trial spectrum is made available by the government to the company. Talks are also on between Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra, one of the shareholders in Altiostar, to play the role of a systems integrator in harmonising software and hardware in the network bought from different vendors for both the ...

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 06:10 IST

