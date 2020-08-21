Bharti Airtel gets ready to take on Reliance Jio in 5G vRAN space

Bharti Airtel is set to take on Reliance Jio in its quest to build its own 5G virtualised radio access open network (vRAN) in India.

The Sunil Mittal-run company, which is working with the United States-based Altiostar, plans to test the latter’s open RAN software architecture once trial spectrum is made available by the government to the company. Talks are also on between Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra, one of the shareholders in Altiostar, to play the role of a systems integrator in harmonising software and hardware in the network bought from different vendors for both the ...