Bharti Airtel initiates process to revise foreign investment limit to 100%

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday informed exchanges that it is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100 per cent with immediate effect.
"Further to our intimation dated January 21, 2020, we wish to inform you that in compliance of the FDI approval dated January 20, 2020 granted to the company by the Department of Telecommunications, the company has received approvals for its relevant downstream investments," it said in a statement.
Analysts say, higher foreign investment limit can lead to an increase in Airtel's weight in the global indices, resulting in about $600 - $700 million of inflows.
