JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tesla marks India entry with new office in Bengaluru, names three directors
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel initiates process to revise foreign investment limit to 100%

Higher foreign investment limit can lead to an increase in Airtel's weight in the global indices, say analysts

Topics
Bharti Airtel | Foreign investments | Telecom companies

BS Reporter 

bharti airtel
Airtel is initiating process to revise its foreign investment limit

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday informed exchanges that it is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100 per cent with immediate effect.

"Further to our intimation dated January 21, 2020, we wish to inform you that in compliance of the FDI approval dated January 20, 2020 granted to the company by the Department of Telecommunications, the company has received approvals for its relevant downstream investments," it said in a statement.

Analysts say, higher foreign investment limit can lead to an increase in Airtel's weight in the global indices, resulting in about $600 - $700 million of inflows.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, January 12 2021. 21:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.