Bharti Airtel launches India's first 20-screen multiplex. In the Metaverse

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart unveils lab to tap Web3, metaverse for e-commerce innovations
From films to weddings, the metaverse is about to change everything
Indian firms log on to Metaverse, from jewellery brand to IT giants
After a strong Q3 show, multiplex operators face near-term headwinds
Behind the curve on metaverse
-
On Tuesday, leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel launched India’s first multiplex on the Partynite Metaverse platform, according to a filing with the BSE.
The Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering, which recently crossed a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch.
According to the company filing, Airtel’s Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.
The multiplex will enable sampling of original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or the initial minutes of a film in regional languages besides English and Hindi.
Speaking about the Airtel Xstream multiplex on Partynite Metaverse, Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel, said, “Airtel’s Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners. We all know people’s love for movies and entertainment in India. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption.”
Viewers can get complete access upon subscription to a plan. The idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel’s integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.
Rajat Ojha, Founder of Partynite (Gamitronics), said, “We are delighted to partner with Airtel and bring alive India’s first multiplex in the metaverse. Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming. Apart from the robust scope, it will also allow social engagement, open up newer methods of content delivery and, of course, provide an immersive experience at the core of it.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU