Airtel launches India's first multiplex on Partynite Metaverse platform

Airtel's Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.
The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan.
The Xstream multiplex offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse. The idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel's integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.
