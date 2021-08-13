Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio close Rs 1,004-crore spectrum trading deal

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel sells spectrum worth Rs 1,497 crore to Reliance Jio
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's Q1 profit to halve QoQ; stable ARPU likely
Wasted spectrum
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Strong operating performance seen; ARPU may fall
Brokerages stay bullish on Bharti Airtel post Q4 nos, see up to 33% upside
-
Bharti Airtel on Friday said it closed a pact to transfer the 'Right to Use' of its 800 MHz spectrum in three circles to rival Reliance Jio for Rs 1,004.8 crore. In addition, Jio will assume future liabilities of Rs 469.3 crore relating to the spectrum.
In April, Jio had signed an agreement with Airtel to acquire a portion of spectrum in 800 MHz band for Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai circles at an aggregate value of Rs 1,497 crore. Jio now has its holding in these circles to 10MHz, 10MHz and 15MHz, respectively.
This was the first such deal between the two competitors. The analysts had described this deal a win-win for both the parties.
In case of Jio, the analysts had said with the remaining validity of 14 years, the implied cost/MHz/annum comes to Rs 14 crore, 50 per cent discount to the auction price. It has saved Jio around $400 million.
The pact is useful for Bharti Airtel, which had acquired this spectrum from Tata for little consideration and has remained unutilised. Telecom spectrum or airwaves come in different bands for different requirements for the transmission of voice and data.
The lower spectrum bands like 800 Mhz and 900 Mhz provide greater indoor coverage, while bands like 2300 MHz or higher frequency bands have superior transmission capability. The airwaves are sold in quantities measured as MHz.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU