Bharti Airtel's African arm completes $176 mn tower sale deal in Tanzania

-
ALSO READ
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's Q1 profit to halve QoQ; stable ARPU likely
Tariff hike to aid Bharti Airtel's Q2 ARPU; profit may double QoQ: Analysts
Airtel's Rs 21k-cr rights issue may open exit door for Voda Idea: Analysts
Airtel Q1 net profit more than halves to Rs 283 cr; ARPU at Rs 146
Relief package for telecom sector: Airtel wins big, stock rises over 4%
-
Bharti Airtel’s African arm has completed the first part of its $176 million telecom tower sale deal in Tanzania. The sale is part of its overall deleveraging strategy, which netted over $800 million through fund raise and asset sales in 2021.
Airtel Africa’s tower assets in Tanzania have been acquired by a joint venture company owned by SBA Communications Corporation and Paradigm Infrastructure Ltd.
Under the terms of the transaction, Airtel’s business unit in Tanzania will continue to develop, maintain and operate its equipment on the towers under separate lease agreements.
“With the first closing approximately $159 million of the proceeds of the transaction has now been paid with the balance installments upon the completion of transfer of remaining towers to the purchaser,” the company said in a press release. Around $60 million from the proceeds will be used to invest in network and sales infrastructure in Tanzania and for distribution to the Tanzanian government according to a settlement agreement. The balance amount will be used to reduce debt at the group level.
Airtel operates in 14 African countries and provides mobile service and mobile money services in the continent. The African business contributes to around 30 per cent of the company’s consolidated revenue. As of March 2021, it had 118 million customers in Africa.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU