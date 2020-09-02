Bharti Infratel's exec chairman bids for Videocon via family-owned firm

A firm owned by the family of Bharti Airtel's former CFO, Akhil Gupta, has bid for Videocon Industries Ltd which is currently facing bankruptcy proceedings after a default. Gupta, who worked for Bharti Airtel for 18 years, made the bid for Videocon via Avanti Investments, run by his son, Anubhav Gupta.

Akhil Gupta confirmed that Avanti Investments, led by his son, had made a bid for Videocon, but did not spell out any details. Gupta's son, Anubhav Gupta is married to Adwaita, daughter of KKR India head, Sanjay Nayar. A banking source said the offer for the company was ...