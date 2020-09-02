Hospitality firms look at one-time debt restructuring as moratorium ends

With the moratorium period ending amid a weak operational environment, hospitality with large debt piles, have started looking for a one-time debt restructuring.

On account of being highly leveraged, 15 per cent of the total 160,000 rooms are at a risk of being shuttered forever according to hotel industry estimates. A majority of these are in the unorganised space.

One of the worst hit by the pandemic, the hospitality sector, by nature of its business, has a high fixed cost structure and the has led to significant erosion in their revenues and margins. It now has its eyes set on the recommendations of the KV Kamath Committee Report.

The immediate task of the committee, which is expected to come out with its report on September 6, is to recommend a list of financial parameters to be factored into the assumptions that go into each resolution plan, and the sector specific benchmark ranges for such parameters. It will vet restructuring of loans above Rs 1500 crore.

“We are looking at a one-time restructuring being allowed without an impact on our credit rating or asset being declared an NPA,” said executive director and CEO at Brigade Hospitality. "The company is keenly awaiting the Kamath Committee’s recommendation," he added. Brigade is the asset owner of Sheraton Grand, Four Points, and Holiday Inn in Bengaluru. Brigade is a privately held company and its latest financials are not available.

that owns and runs the Ibis brand of too is “exploring restructuring option,” said J B Singh, president and chief executive at the firm. Ibis presently has six under construction and is well capitalised for the same, he added. At the end of fiscal 2019, the hospitality firm had a debt of Rs 781.128 crore, an year-on-year increase of 0.9 percent, according to a ICRA report.

Achin Khanna, managing partner at consulting Hotelivate, said, “Seeking moratorium was more of a necessity than preference as hotels have a high fixed costs and large payrolls. The logical thing therefore was to find a deferment option with regard to servicing the debts," he said. "A lot of private asset owners have been seeking relief," he added. With the exception of hotels in leisure destinations, which are at a drive-able distance from cities, he doesnt see the demand from corporate travellers coming back anytime soon. The segment accounts for close to 60 per cent in revenue share of large hotel chains.

“We are keenly awaiting the recommendations of the Kamath’s committee, as it will take into account severely stressed sectors like realty, hospitality among others,” said Patu Keswani, chairman and managing director at At the end of FY20, Lemon Tree had a gross debt of Rs 1,596 crore. But Keswani is not worried. Capital infusion by the Dutch pension fund APG, cost saving measures and sequential improvement in operations will help Lemon Tree tide over the crisis.

Analysts are also optimistic. A prolonged crisis would have raised questions on the company’s survival given the high debt on its book. But its ability to shore up its liquidity buffer to over Rs500 crore through APG and a rights issue “provides visibility for the next two years in the worst case scenario,” wrote Rashesh Shah, research analyst at ICICI Securities.

While large firms like Lemon Tree can survive the crisis by raising equity from multiples sources, it’s the smaller, individual-owned hotels that are in danger as they don’t have access to capital, says Keswani.

“Of the 160,000 branded rooms, 100,000 are owned by individuals. Even after the hotels reopen, there is no demand. So, how are these hotels going to service their debts and survive? That’s my biggest worry as a member of the hotel association,” he added.

Sanjay Seth, managing director and CEO, – the asset owner of Marriott International in Mumbai and Bengaluru, said his firm was well positioned to take care of its debt and would not have to seek a moratorium. “Things are picking up month-on-month,” said Sethi. The company's hotels across the portfolio are touching 36 to 38 per cent from the low of 11-12 per cent in June.