SpiceJet profit likely to take a hit due to delay in induction of 737 MAX
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel to gain from removal of foreign holding cap; stock jumps

In addition to the financial muscle, Singtel's expertise in next-generation technologies should also help Bharti Airtel. Singtel is expected to roll out a nationwide 5G network in Singapore

Megha Manchanda Ram Prasad Sahu  |  New Delhi, Mumbai 

The Union government’s permission to allow 100 per cent foreign holding in Bharti Airtel could lead to multiple gains for the company. In addition to boosting its financial position, a change in promoter holding in favour of co-promoter Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) is also seen in a positive light by investors.

The stock, which has gained 84 per cent over the last year, hit an 11-year high in trade on Wednesday, following the lifting of holding caps. Analysts at Bloomberg say Singtel may seek majority stake in Bharti Airtel after its India subsidiary received government ...

First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 20:48 IST

