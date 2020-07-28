Bharti Infratel Q1 profit before tax declines 15% to Rs 943 crore

Bharti Infratel posted a profit before tax of Rs 943 crore for the quarter ended June, down 15 per cent from Rs 1,106 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The consolidated profit after tax for the quarter was down 21 per cent at Rs 704 crore from Rs 887 crore in the same period last year.

Total revenue stood at Rs 3,505 crore, down 7 per cent from Rs 3,712 crore in the June quarter of 2019. The firm reported co-locations reduction (sale of structures to deploy mobile antennas) as it received 1,228 exit notices.

However, as of June 30, there were cumulative 3,474 co-locations for which exit notices were received but actual exits have not happened, the company said.