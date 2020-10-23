Bharti Infratel's profit after tax down 24% to Rs 733 crore in Sept quarter

-
Telecom tower company Bharti Infratel on Thursday announced a 24 per cent decline in its profit after tax at Rs 733 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 964 crore in the same period last year.
The consolidated revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,695 crore, up by 2 per cent from Rs 3,638 crore in the year-ago period.
The company completed the merger of Indus Towers with itself during this (July-September) quarter.
