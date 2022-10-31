BHIVE Workspace completes 1 mn sq ft of shared office space in Bengaluru

-
BHIVE Workspace, a shared office space service provider has achieved a significant milestone of 1 million square feet of shared workspaces across Bengaluru with the addition of its newest facility at Whitefield, Bengaluru, as per the company’s announcement.
With its newest facility in Whitefield which is spread across 23,000 sq ft and offers 700 seats, BHIVE plans to expand its presence in the key business districts of the city, taking the total facility count to 19 across the city.
The company which was started in 2014 has achieved this milestone in just eight years of its existence and has played a significant role in democratising the shared workspace industry in the country.
Over the past eight years, the company has been offering the industry-best solutions through our carefully designed shared workspaces with state-of-the-art amenities for hundreds of our occupiers, he said.
The company has already signed up more than 12 properties this year and the addition of this new facility takes the total footprint to over 10 lakh sq ft across Bengaluru.
Earlier in June this year, BHIVE launched its largest co-working space in Bengaluru which is built across 3 lakh sq ft, the shared office space will offer over 8,000 seats and a multitude of retail offerings including food and beverage, aned sports arena.
The rise of hybrid working model post pandemic along with the boost in the startup culture has led to an increase in the demand for co-working spaces across the country. According to a CII-Anarock report ‘Workplaces of the Future’, the market size of co-working spaces would double in the coming 5 years at a CAGR of 15 per cent, said the firm.
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 19:50 IST
