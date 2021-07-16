BHyve raises $300,000 from JITO, Letsventure and other angel investors

BHyve, a future of work platform for diffusing employee tacit knowledge and enabling peer learning networks, said it has raised $300,000 from JITO Angel network along with Letsventure and other angel investors.

Backed by 100X.VC earlier in May this year, BHyve will use the freshly infused capital for marketing, boosting sales and brand building. They would also use the funds for enhancing the technology and build clientele.

Globally, this tacit knowledge represents a loss of $110 billion to global corporations every year. BHyve is a SaaS future of work platform that helps document tacit knowledge and enable peer learning networks, which leads to a 35% increase in productivity and a 30% reduction in time spent looking for information, and an engaged, future-ready workforce.

Omkar Pandharkame, an organisational psychologist, Ketaki Ogale, an MBA from Fordham University, and Vihang Mirkhelkar, who has scaled technology for high growth startups in Silicon Valley, are the co-founders of BHyve.

“Raising money through JITO Angel Network has been an insightful experience. We appreciate the hands-on nature and speediness of the deal. With a supportive team, Great smart capital, and very progressive thesis, has helped us to demonstrate our vision and get marquee investors on board,” said Omkar Pandharkame, co-founder at BHyve.

The start-up was ideated during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and launched in February 2021 to ensure productivity and quick access to employee wisdom for a distributed and remote workforce. BHyve, incubated at Atal Incubation Centre, Rambhau Malge Prabodhini, currently serves leading corporations from BFSI, healthcare, pharma, and manufacturing sectors and will soon enter the North American market.