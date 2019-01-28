BIC Cello rewrites India story, pushes its presence both online and offline

BIC Cello refuses to be penned down by competition. In the cut-throat stationery market in India, where margin of error is thin, BIC Cello stands tall. It is the leader in the ballpoint pen or ball pen market, ahead of rivals such as Reynolds, Lexi, Linc and Luxor, company executives said.

To put things in perspective, the branded writing instruments market in India is estimated at Rs 2,200-3,000 crore. The ballpoint pen segment constitutes the largest chunk, at 70 per cent, followed by gel pens at 20 per cent and fountain pens at 4 per cent. The balance 6 per cent is luxury pens, ...