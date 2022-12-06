JUST IN
Business Standard

Bidders seek clarity on ESL Steels' environmental clearance from Vedanta

Vedanta bought the firm under IBC in 2018 and recently put on the block, as it wanted to focus on its core business; bidders' current issue is with plant site in Jharkhand

Topics
Vedanta Group | Electrosteel Steels | Tata Steel

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

A crane operator lifts up a finished steel coil at the storage and distribution facility of German steel maker ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg, Germany. Photo: Reuters
In 2018, several Indian companies, including Tata Steel, Renaissance Steel India Pvt and Edelweiss had bid for the company

Potential bidders of ESL Steel (earlier known as Electrosteel Steels) have said they are seeking additional clarity on the environmental clearances from Vedanta group after their initial round of due diligence.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 18:50 IST

