Big domestic IT services firms may see tepid revenue growth in Q3

Big domestic information technology (IT) services firms are likely to see tepid performance in a seasonally weak third quarter (Q3). However, operating margins are expected to expand on the back of a weak rupee and optimisation measures.

Analysts say the dollar revenues of top five firms — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra — are likely to grow in the range of 1.3 per cent to 3.5 per cent in sequential terms. TCS is expected to report a 90 basis points (bps) improvement in the operating margins in Q3 over the previous ...