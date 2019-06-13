Big listed real estate companies drive profits home in a dull market

Large listed realty firms, who are mostly market leaders in their home cities, seem to be doing better than the broader realty market. Revenues of developers in BSE Realty Index including that of DLF, Oberoi Realty and others, have gone up by 20 per cent in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY19 on a yearly basis, data culled by Business Standard Research Bureau showed.

In FY19, the sales of the firms in the index went up 17 per cent on an average, on a yearly basis. But overall, home sales in the country tell a contra story. According real estate research and data analytics firm ...