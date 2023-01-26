Bikaji Foods posts PAT of Rs 33.05 cr, total income increases 15.8% y-o-y

Bikaji Foods International Limited (BFIL) has reported a total income of Rs 511.26 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022. It has increased by 15.83 per cent as compared to Rs 441.37 crore of income during the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Presenting its consolidated financial results for Q3FY23, the company stated that its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was Rs 33.05 crore, a 196.34 per cent jump against a PAT of Rs 11.15 crore for Q3FY22.

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 1.32 for Q3FY23, almost 200 per cent more as compared to Rs 0.44 for the period ended Q3FY22.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday has reappointed Sachin Kumar Bhartiya as a Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company after Nidhi Ghuman resigned due to her preoccupation with effect from January 25 subject to the approval of Shareholders.

The company has also announced in the regulatory filing that it has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) firm Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited (HAPL) with Bikaji. By acquiring 10,000 equity shares, HAPL will become the wholly owned subsidiary of BFIL, and HAPL will manufacture food items as Contract Manufacturing for BFIL.