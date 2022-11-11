Billionaire Hinduja brothers end family feud on pact signed in 2014

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep206: India Inc succession strategy, Viren Shetty, markets, swimming
Is keeping it in the family a good idea for India Inc?
Make nomination the third route of succession
Unacademy 'not efficient' in finances, will shut some businesses: CEO
Akash Ambani takes up reins of Jio Infocomm as part of succession plan
-
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU