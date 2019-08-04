Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla bets on innovative start-ups

Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla (pictured) is betting on start-ups aiming at radical innovation in the use of technology in areas such as transportation, housing and construction, and food and health care.

Khosla Ventures, his venture capital entity, invests in experimental technology such as robotics and biomedicine. It believes technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D printing are becoming the new platforms, offering a huge opportunity to create an impact.“One of my favourite start-ups right now is trying to do 3D print at a much lower cost and in 24 ...