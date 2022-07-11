Billionaires are vying for Metro's Indian wholesale unit: Report

-
ALSO READ
Lost and found on Delhi Metro: How to get your misplaced items back
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed due to signaling issue
Smriti Irani likely to inaugurate E-W's Sealdah metro station on July 11
Delhi Metro gets approval to remove more than 3,000 trees for new track
-
Charoen Pokphand Group Co. and Reliance Industries Ltd. are among suitors for German retailer Metro AG’s wholesale operations in India, according to people familiar with the matter, as the companies seek to deepen their retail portfolio in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.
The Thai conglomerate controlled by tycoon Dhanin Chearavanont and its Indian counterpart backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani have submitted non-binding bids, the people said. Amazon.com Inc., whose founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s second richest man, is also considering lodging an offer, the people said.
Metro has been working with advisers on a potential sale of the Indian business, which could fetch a valuation of $1 billion to $1.2 billion, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Suitors could be shortlisted for the next round for bidding as soon as August, the person said.
Deliberations are ongoing and companies could decide against any offers, the people said. Metro hasn’t made any final decision and details could still change, they added. Representatives for Amazon, Metro and Reliance declined to comment, while CP Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Metro entered the Indian market in 2003 and currently operates 31 wholesale distribution centers across the country, serving business customers only, according to its website. Its core customers include hotels, restaurants as well as different types of corporates such as small retailers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU