Biocon diversifies business model, enters digital therapeutic segment

Going beyond medicine, biopharmaceutical major has diversified and entered the digital therapeutic segment as part of its global strategy.

The Bengaluru-based company’s Malaysian subsidiary has collaborated with France-based solutions company Voluntis to develop and distribute a digital product for diabetic patients.

“We see the world evolving after Covid. Technology and digital will play a major role in our strategy because it will bring costs significantly down in the systems,” said Christiane Hamacher, CEO and Managing Director, Biologics.

The product, called Insulia, provides automated insulin dose recommendations and messages for people with diabetes while enabling the team to remotely monitor progress. It is an app which a healthcare practitioner needs to prescribe using their dedicated web portal and sets up the treatment plan based on the person’s specific needs.

Once developed, Insulia will be offered to people with Type 2 diabetes using Biologics’ insulins, in key global markets. Going forward, by extending the Insulia platform to its range of insulin products, including Recombinant Human Insulin, Insulin Glargine and Insulin Aspart, Biocon Biologics plans to create a comprehensive digital therapeutics portfolio for patients.

Hamacher added this will be a part of the company’s larger global strategy where they will pair digital therapy with products, defining a new way of combination therapies.

“By combining best-in-class digital and therapeutic solutions, we aim to transform treatment experiences and advance new business models. This collaboration will help patients around the globe achieve optimal outcomes on their insulin journey, and illustrates digital therapeutics’ growing importance as part of the new standards of care,” said Pierre Leurent, CEO of Voluntis.