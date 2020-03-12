JUST IN
Sunil Mittal says Airtel has paid full AGR dues of Rs 13,000 crore
Biocon, Mylan win patent case for insulin device against Sanofi in US

Development takes Biocon a step closer to commercialise its glargine biosimilar Semglee in America

Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

According to experts, the commercialisation of Semglee is likely to happen by the second half of this year. The market opportunity for the insulin in the US is estimated at $2.2 billion.

Biopharmaceutical major Biocon and partner Mylan have won a litigation in a US court which invalidates a Sanofi patent on a device to deliver insulin glargine. This takes Biocon a step closer to commercialise its glargine biosimilar Semglee in the US.

“This takes us closer towards bringing a more affordable insulin glargine for patients with diabetes in the US. Today, patients in parts of Europe, Australia, India and key emerging markets are already benefiting from it. Once approved and commercialised our Semglee will expand access to this therapy,” said Christiane Hamacher, CEO, Biocon Biologics.

It treats adults with Type 2 diabetes and adults and paediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes for the control of high blood sugar.

Biocon’s Insulin Glargine has received regulatory approval in 70 countries and has been commercialised in markets such as Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and UAE.
First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 00:38 IST

