Biocon, Mylan win patent case for insulin device against Sanofi in US

Biopharmaceutical major and partner have won a litigation in a US court which invalidates a patent on a device to deliver glargine. This takes a step closer to commercialise its glargine biosimilar Semglee in the US.

“This takes us closer towards bringing a more affordable glargine for patients with diabetes in the US. Today, patients in parts of Europe, Australia, India and key emerging markets are already benefiting from it. Once approved and commercialised our Semglee will expand access to this therapy,” said Christiane Hamacher, CEO, Biologics.

According to experts, the commercialisation of Semglee is likely to happen by the second half of this year. The market opportunity for the in the US is estimated at $2.2 billion.



It treats adults with Type 2 diabetes and adults and paediatric patients with Type 1 diabetes for the control of high blood sugar.

Biocon’s Insulin Glargine has received regulatory approval in 70 countries and has been commercialised in markets such as Japan, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and UAE.