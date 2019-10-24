Biocon posts profit before tax of Rs 354 cr for quarter ended September 30

posted a profit before tax of Rs 354 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, a decline of 22 per cent when compared with the corresponding period of previous financial year. This is primarily because in the Q2 of FY19, the firm reported an exceptional income of Rs 189 crore as compared to just Rs 68 crore it saw in the just ended quarter. Excluding the exceptional item, the PBT grew 9 per cent on year-on-year basis.