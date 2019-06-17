Biosimilar launches in emerging markets, research key drivers for Biocon

The clearance of key facilities in Bengaluru by the European drug regulator last week should ease Biocon's concerns on the regulatory front. The clearance will pave the way for future launches. The company's foray into the European market is progressing well with partner Mylan launching its oncology drug Trastuzumab and insulin Glargine in Europe.

The company is expected to launch another oncology product, Pegfilgrastim, by the second half of FY20. Both the products have been already launched in the US market. The Street is awaiting the launch of Glargine in the US to drive ...