JUST IN
Pepsi India bottler beats profit estimates on beverage price hikes
Beauty firm Nykaa's September quarter net profit rises to Rs 5.19 crore
Nissan Motor wholesales rise 45% to 10,011 units in Oct in festive season
Maruti Suzuki's total sales rise 21% to 167,520 units in October
Founding Fuel launches a paywall on select stories facilitated by Fewcents
PNB Housing Finance expects 40% jump in disbursals: MD & CEO Kousgi
Impossible for any automobile company to be profitable in 1st yr: MG Motor
iPhone supply in India may not suffer as China ups Covid-19 curbs: Experts
Bajaj Auto's total sales fall 10% to 395,238 units in Oct, exports down 31%
Air India beats IndiGo to become top 'on time' airline in India: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Pepsi India bottler beats profit estimates on beverage price hikes
Hiring in India IT sector slows down 18% in Oct, shows Naukri report
Business Standard

Biotech firm Bharat Serums & Vaccines working to reduce import dependence

Firm is develop recombinant products in hormones, eyes acquisitions in South East Asia

Topics
Import dependence | biotech | Bharat Biotech

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Bharat Serums & vaccines
Photo: Twitter

Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSVL), a biotech firm based in Mumbai, says it is now working to have more control over its supply chain, reduce import dependence and develop recombinant products in hormones. It is also eyeing acquisitions in South East Asia.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Import dependence

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 14:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.