Biryani most ordered dish in 2021, dosa follows: Zomato annual report

sent out two biryanis every two seconds in India to make it the platform’s top dish this year, according to the Gurgaon-based firm’s annual report.

Dosa was the second favourite dish at over 8.8 million orders, it said without revealing the total number of biryanis delivered. During the India vs Pakistan T20 cricket match in October, 1,062,710 people in the country ordered food. said a customer in Ahmedabad placed this year’s biggest order, worth Rs 33,000. A person named Shweta placed 12 orders in a single day, all for ice creams.”

A person named Tushar from Delhi ordered 389 pizzas. Honey Katiyal, a customer, provided tips to delivery partners on 1,250 orders. Pritee, a customer, placed the most number of orders with 1,907 orders.

Dishes such as paneer butter masala and butter naan were ordered together 1.1 million during 2021. There were 3,157,424 customers who love vada pavs, 7,297,152 customers who like samosas, but 10,666,095 customers who love momos on the Zomato platform. Over 200,000 customers ordered (cheese) dips through the Zomato app.

Rival company Swiggy last week said that Indians this year ordered 115 biryanis per minute, samosas equal to New Zealand’s population, and enough tomatoes to play the Spanish Tomatina festival for eleven years, according to an annual report by the Bengaluru-based company.

The report analysed millions of orders received by Swiggy for food, grocery on Instamart, drop service Swiggy Genie and HealthHub between January and December 2021. Biryani was the top dish: getting more than 5.5 crore orders this year compared to 3.5 crore in 2020. Samosa was the most binged snack of the year, getting about 5 million orders.

Pav Bhaji was India’s second favourite snack with 2.1 million orders. After 10 pm, Indians look to satiate their food cravings with cheese-garlic bread, popcorn, and French fries.

With 2.1 million orders, gulab jamun was the most ordered dessert on Swiggy. Rasmalai came second, with 1.27 million orders.