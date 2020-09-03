Biyani to stick on with home retailing, keep running it as independent biz

Future group founder Kishore Biyani has no plans to exit home retailing, the only retail business he is left with after the sale of his retail assets to Reliance, said persons in the know. "There are no plans to sell it. Home retailing will continue to run as an independent company owned by Biyani," a source said.

Future's home retailing interests including furniture and furnishings are housed in Praxis Home Retail, which was created in FY18, when the group demerged the business from Future Retail. Both online and offline interests within home retailing were ...