JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Isha, Akash Ambani, Byju debut on Fortune's '40 Under 40' influencer list

New orders and execution likely to remain subdued in Q2, say analysts
Business Standard

Reliance-Future deal: Lenders, vendors await the fate of their dues

Lenders, vendors await the fate of their dues; many threaten to move courts if they aren't repaid in 15 days

Topics
Reliance Retail | Future Group | Kishore Biyani

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Meera Singh, a 65-year-old garment supplier in Mumbai, has been waiting for over a year for her dues from Future Retail Ltd. Despite repeated reminders to the then top management, she received only assurances that her dues would be cleared soon.

As the news of Reliance Retail’s takeover of Future hit the headlines, Singh, like hundreds of other vendors, is not sure about the fate of her dues. News that the company has not paid dues worth Rs 1,000 crore to its consumer products distributors has made her more nervous. “We have only been receiving assurances since January ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 06:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU