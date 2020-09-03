Reliance-Future deal: Lenders, vendors await the fate of their dues

Meera Singh, a 65-year-old garment supplier in Mumbai, has been waiting for over a year for her dues from Future Retail Ltd. Despite repeated reminders to the then top management, she received only assurances that her dues would be cleared soon.

As the news of Reliance Retail’s takeover of Future hit the headlines, Singh, like hundreds of other vendors, is not sure about the fate of her dues. News that the company has not paid dues worth Rs 1,000 crore to its consumer products distributors has made her more nervous. “We have only been receiving assurances since January ...