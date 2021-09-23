Biz2Credit to hire 150 new staff by 2021-end as it strengthens tech team

-
-
Biz2Credit, an online marketplace for small business funding, plans to strengthen its tech team by adding over 150 new employees in 2021 across various positions, including entry, mid- and senior-level positions. The company said in a press release that it has recorded strong growth of business in the first half of the year and likely to have 500 per cent increase in revenue for 2021 over 2020. The company has added 15-plus new banks in their clientele, and hopes to build on that growth over the next 10-12 months.
Biz2Credit is the company behind Biz2X, a global SaaS platform that enables financial institutions to provide a customised online lending experience for their small and midsize business customers.
The skill sets company is hiring over the next six months to support the ongoing advancement of its products and platform include MEAN/MERN Stack, Python, BI, PHP, DevOps, QA, Compliance, Data Scientist, Product Manager, Scrum Master, and DBA. With new hiring, the firm looks to meet the growing demand for its white-labeled solution. At present, this US-headquartered firm has 200 employees in its tech team in India and by the year-end, it plans to increase this number to 350-plus.
Vineet Tyagi, CTO & Head of Operations, Biz2Credit India, was quoted in the press release as saying, “We are currently hiring over 150 employees in our tech team to meet the demands of existing as well as new business wins and to accelerate our product roadmap. Despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, we have recorded massive growth, thus we need a skilled pool of talent who can deliver to the clients and be a part of our growth journey.”
Tyagi added, “This hiring is very crucial for our next growth phase. We are seeking passionate employees, who will help us to advance our white-labeled platform and strengthen us as a leading digital lending platform.
