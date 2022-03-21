Bizongo buys Clean Slate Tech, aims to help 100 factories adopt IoT by 2023

Bizongo, a full-stack B2B trade enablement platform, said it has acquired Mumbai-based IoT (Internet of Things) and real-time location services (RTLS) solutions provider Clean Slate Technologies. With this deal, aims to equip over 100 Indian factories with its IoT-powered cloud factory solution by 2023. Clean Slate’s team, including Siddharth Desai, Mayank Sharma, and Anubhaw Kumar, will join . The didn’t reveal the value of the transaction.

The tech platform plans to integrate Clean Slate’s asset, goods, and people tracking features and sensors to generate data and insights about the operations of the factory. The IoT powered cloud factory will increase production visibility for MSMEs and their domestic as well as international customers. plans to deploy the cloud factory solution at three sites by July 2022.

Ankit Tomar, Co-founder and CTO, Bizongo said the government’s Make in India initiative aims to place India on the world map as a manufacturing powerhouse. He said this makes it imperative for manufacturers to leverage emerging technologies that make their factories more efficient. “Cloud factories have a critical role to play here, as they enable a manufacturer to give complete visibility across floor level operations and also the entire value chain,” said Tomar. “With the of Clean Slate, we aim to empower and enable manufacturers across India to achieve their potential.”

The recent global microeconomics along with the pandemic has brought a mixed bag of challenges for the manufacturing industry. Supply chain disruptions, increased input costs, travel restriction, and social distancing on assembly lines necessitated manufacturers to adopt innovative technologies at scale.

The will enable Bizongo to further strengthen its technological infrastructure and provide local manufacturers access to automation and real-time data analytics, which is critical for increasing their throughput. The inter-connectivity between machinery will help small and medium manufacturers to limit supply chain disruptions, optimize production, and reduce time and effort in raising invoices and undertaking collections. This in turn will empower manufacturers to boost exports, compete with global competitors and add value differentiation by giving live visibility to customers.

Founded in 2016 by IIT Bombay and SRM Chennai alumni, Mayank Sharma, Siddharth Desai and Anubhaw Kumar, Clean Slate is a Mumbai based bootstrapped start-up. Clean Slate’s proprietary technologies Kreto sensors and inLocate (tracking software engine), have enabled large industrial giants across Automotive, Films and Packaging, Metals and Engineering to securely and efficiently embark on their digital transformation journey.

“Bizongo shares our mission-driven culture to enable Indian manufacturers with deep-tech digital technologies that are Made in India,” said Siddharth Desai, co-founder and CEO, Clean Slate. “Bizongo's emphasis on organizational culture and solving the customers' complex challenges will help ensure our continued success in an increasingly competitive industry.”

Following its Series-D funding of $110 million at a $600 million valuation in December 2021, Bizongo announced the launch of India’s first IoT enabled cloud factory for made-to-order goods.