BK Birla group's realty arm to launch one housing project every quarter

Birla Estates, part of the BK Birla Group's Century Textiles & Industries, is looking to launch one residential project every quarter from next year in its bid to become one of the largest property developers in the country. "We will launch three projects next year and (have) four to five launches year after that.

We will launch six to seven projects a year after that," said K T Jithendran, chief executive at Birla Estates. The company is planning to launch the next phases of its projects in Gurgaon in NCR, Kalyan near Mumbai, and Magadi in Bengaluru next ...