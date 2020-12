Tough task ahead for Malavika Hegde, the new CEO of Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises, the homegrown conglomerate which is facing a financial crisis, has on-boarded a new CEO.

The low-profile wife of the company’s founder V G Siddhartha, Malavika Hegde, will be sitting at the helm of the Bengaluru-based enterprise, which does not come as a surprise to the employees. “Everybody expected for her to take a more active role at office so it hasn’t come as much of a surprise for us,” said an employee on condition of anonymity. But the journey is going to be one full of challenges for Hegde, who was till now a non-executive ...