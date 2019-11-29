Blackstone and Brookfield eye stake in Wadhwa's office portfolio in BKC

Global fund managers such as Blackstone and Brookfield are in talks with Mumbai-based Wadhwa group to buy a stake in the key office portfolio of the realtor in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), said sources in the know. The Wadhwa group, one of the largest owners of office property in the BKC area, plans to float a real estate investment trust (REIT) after onboarding an investor, sources said.

The commercial property portfolio of the Wadhwas includes Platina, Trade Centre and The Capital, which together have a size of one million square feet. According to consultants, the portfolio ...