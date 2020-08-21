Blackstone, Brookfield plan investment trusts in India, strengthen assets

Rivals Brookfield Asset Management and Blackstone, among the world's largest private equity investors, separately plan real estate investment trusts (REIT) in India, said sources on Friday. Canadian investor Brookfield's maiden public issue of could come by end of this year, and US-based Blackstone's joint ventures could hit the market in 2021.

Brookfield is likely to file its offer document called draft red herring prospectus for REIT in three months. The company plans to raise about $700 million and has appointed bankers for the issue, sources said. Brookfield ...