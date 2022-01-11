Blackstone exits Mindspace Business Parks REIT; sells stake for Rs 1,740 cr

-
ALSO READ
Top 7 cities see 113% rise in housing sales, new launches jump: Report
Housing sales in MMR surge over 3-fold to Rs 1.33 trillion in Jan-Aug
Sobha's Q2 sales bookings up 49% at Rs 1,030 cr on improved housing demand
IFC lends USD 250 mn to HDFC to promote affordable green housing finance
Piramal Capital & Housing Finance acquires DHFL via reverse merger
-
Global investment firm Blackstone has sold its entire 9.16 per cent stake in Mindspace Business Parks REIT for Rs 1,740 crore through an open market transaction.
The units were purchased by Platinum Illumination Trust in a bulk deal on stock exchanges.
As per BSE's bulk deal data, Platinum Illumination A 2018 Trust purchased over 5.43 crore units at an average price of Rs 320, valuing the deal at Rs 1,740 crore.
Blackstone-entity BREP Asia SG Pearl Holding NQ Pte Ltd sold nearly 5.43 crore units of Mindspace Business Parks REIT worth Rs 1,737.32 crore.
On BSE, Mindspace Business Parks REIT (real estate investment trusts) ended 1.35 per cent lower at Rs 324.46 on Monday.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, was listed on the Indian bourses in August 2020.
The REIT owns quality office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
It has a total leasable area of 31.3 million square feet.
REIT, a popular instrument globally, was introduced in India a few years ago for attracting investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets.
It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.
The first REIT of Rs 4,750 crore issue size was listed in April 2019 by Embassy Office Parks, backed by Bengaluru-based Embassy group and global investment firm Blackstone.
In August 2020, K Raheja backed Mindspace Business Parks launched the country's second REIT to raise Rs 4,500 crore.
Global investment firm Brookfield launched the country's third REIT this year to raise Rs 3,800 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU