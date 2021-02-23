Blast at UPL plant kills two, Gujarat govt orders closure of unit

The government on Tuesday issued a closure notice to UPL’s agrochemical plant at Jhagadia near Bharuch after a late night led to a fire at UPL-5 unit, which claimed two lives and left 20 injured.

Five laborers are still missing, according to local reports. “Following the incident, officers of the Director Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), which functions under the Labour and Employment department, rushed to the site immediately and issued a closure order to the plant at Jhagadia,” the department stated on Tuesday.

Additional chief secretary, labour and employment, Vipul Mittra said the company has been directed to pay ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased