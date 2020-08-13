Blessing in disguise: Pandemic gives a leg up to Edtech major upGrad

It was finally towards the end of 2013 that Mayank Kumar hit the final nail on the head. In late 2013, he found himself in a faceless and nameless engineering college in Greater Noida area, one of the innumerable institutions that dot the North Indian landscape, while working on a project for German media company Bertelsmann For all practical purposes, the college didn’t appear to be functional.

There were several empty rooms and virtually pin drop silence. On the second floor, in one large room, he came across all of four students studying. The four boys – two from ...