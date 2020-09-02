JUST IN
Adani to integrate smaller airports with Mumbai, play hub-and-spoke game
Business Standard

Blue Dart's investors are enthused with business taking off after Q1

Continued automation and improvement in technological and service capabilities to help sail through the current crisis, but high valuation a hurdle

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

After a washed-out June 2020 quarter (Q1), business is recovering for logistics companies like Blue Dart Express as the economy gets unlocked. This has also boosted investor sentiment in recent times.

The stock of Blue Dart, which had corrected over 10 per cent post results announcement on July 31, has gained 16 per cent in the last fortnight, higher than the one per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during this period. Blue Dart’s consolidated revenue had declined by 47.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 416.2 crore in Q1 due to the lockdown and its focus on supply of essentials, which ...

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 14:39 IST

