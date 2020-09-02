Blue Dart's investors are enthused with business taking off after Q1

After a washed-out June 2020 quarter (Q1), business is recovering for logistics companies like Blue Dart Express as the economy gets unlocked. This has also boosted investor sentiment in recent times.

The stock of Blue Dart, which had corrected over 10 per cent post results announcement on July 31, has gained 16 per cent in the last fortnight, higher than the one per cent rise in the BSE Sensex during this period. Blue Dart’s consolidated revenue had declined by 47.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 416.2 crore in Q1 due to the lockdown and its focus on supply of essentials, which ...