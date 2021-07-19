BMW bikes to T20 WC tickets: What BharatPe is offering to its tech joinees

-
BharatPe, India’s leading fintech company for merchants, on Monday announced an aggressive hiring plan to strengthen its talent pool in the Technology team. The company, that is planning to launch a slew of products in the merchant and consumer lending space, will be tripling the strength of its tech team and hiring 100 more members through a first-of-its-kind referral and joining policy for any Indian start-up.
All new tech team joinees will have an option to choose between Bike Package or Gadget Package. Bike package has 5 super bikes as options – BMW G310R, Jawa Parek, KTM Duke 390, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.
The gadget package includes - Apple iPad Pro (with Pencil), Bose Headphone, Harman Kardon Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Watch, WFH desk and chair, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.
BharatPe will host its entire tech team in Dubai for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup from Oct 17- Nov 14, 2021. The Tech team members will get a chance to watch the matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and cheer for their favourite team.
The team appraisals for the team have been preponed by 8 months and the team has earned 75 per cent increments split between CTC and incremental ESOPs, effective July 1, 2021.
The bike and gadget package is available to anyone referring tech talent to company and has been extended to the whole team as well as alumni of BharatPe.
Speaking on the initiative, Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe said, “BharatPe is a tech- first Fintech. As we build the next generation of banking in India, we want to invite and excite the best Tech talent to work with us on building market leading products at scale. We will, therefore, be taking the lead in Tech talent compensation in India because that’s the only real investment our business needs given the capital efficiency of our model.”
