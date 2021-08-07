Bank of Baroda posts net profit of Rs 1,208 cr in Q1; NII rises 16%

-
ALSO READ
BoB reports net loss of Rs 1,046 cr in Q4, to raise additional Rs 5,000 cr
Low provisions, stable NII: Here's what may drive Bank of Baroda's Q1 PAT
Bank of Baroda tanks 5% post Q4 results but analysts see up to 55% upside
Bank of Baroda Q4 result preview: Here is what leading brokerages expect
Stocks to watch: Ircon Int'l, Ion Exchange, YES Bank, Ruchi Soya, BoB, RIL
-
State-owned lender Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,208 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2021. The lender had posted a loss of Rs 864 crore in the year-ago period (Q1FY21) and Rs 1,046 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY21).
BoB's net interest income (NII) --- the difference between interest earned and interest expended --- increased 15.7 per cent to Rs 7,892 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 6,816 crore in the year earlier period.
The Bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stayed flat sequentially at 8.86 per cent in Q1FY22. In Q4FY21, gross NPAs of the bank were at 8.87 per cent. Meanwhile, net NPAs stood at 3.03 per cent.
Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 4,111 crore, down 23 per cent from Rs 5,349 crore in the last year period.
On Friday, the lender's scrip rose 1.27 per cent to close at 83.5 on NSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU