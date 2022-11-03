JUST IN
BOI Q2 net down 8.65% YoY on rise in provisions for standard assets
HPCL reports back-to-back quarterly losses; posts Rs 2,172 cr loss in Q2
Adani Total Gas reports marginal rise in Q2 profit to Rs 1.60 billion
HDFC Ltd Q2 profit rises 24% to Rs 7,043 crore, total income jumps
Adani Wilmar's profit falls 73% on the back of cost rise, soft rural demand
SIS Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 67 cr, revenue jumps 14%
Gains in UPL hinge on reduction of debt, improved cash flow generation
M&M Financial Services net profit falls 55% to Rs 492 cr in July-September
Jindal Stainless Q2 results: Profit more than halves; revenue up 11.5%
JK Paper Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 327 crore, revenue rises 72%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
L&T may conclude divestment of its road assets by the end of FY23
Business Standard

BOI Q2 net down 8.65% YoY on rise in provisions for standard assets

Earnings, asset quality profile improve for public sector lender

Topics
Bank of India results | BoI | Q2 results

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

Bank of India
The bank’s stock closed 4.83 per cent higher at Rs 64 per share on BSE on Thursday

Bank of India’s net profit declined 8.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 960 crore in the July-September quarter (second quarter, or Q2) of 2022-23 (FY23) on increase in provisioning, especially for state government accounts that are standard assets.

The Mumbai-based public sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,051 crore in Q2 of 2021-22 (FY22). Sequentially, it rose 71 per cent over Rs 561 crore in the April-June quarter (first quarter, or Q1) of FY23.

A K Das, managing director and chief executive officer, in a media call said after inspection by the regulator, the bank increased the provisions for some state government accounts. This pushed the total provisions to Rs 1,912 crore in Q2FY23, from Rs 894 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, provisions were up from Rs 1,322 crore in Q1FY23.

The bank’s stock closed 4.83 per cent higher at Rs 64 per share on the BSE on Thursday.

Its net interest income improved 44 per cent YoY to Rs 5,083 crore for Q2FY23, against Rs 3,523 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, it increased 25 per cent, from Rs 4,072 crore in Q1FY23.

Its net interest margin improved 62 basis points (bps) to 3.04 per cent in Q2FY23, against 2.42 per cent a year ago. It improved 49 bps on a sequential basis, from 2.55 per cent in Q1FY23.

Its non-interest income for the reporting quarter declined sharply to Rs 1,417 crore for Q2FY23, from Rs 2,136 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, it increased 23 per cent, from Rs 1,152 crore in Q1FY23.

Its advances increased 17.89 per cent YoY, from Rs 4.18 trillion in Q2FY22 to Rs 4.93 trillion in Q2FY23. The bank expects credit to grow 11-12 per cent for FY23.

Global deposits expanded 5.64.per cent YoY, from Rs 6.12 trillion in Q2FY22 to Rs 6.47 trillion in Q2FY23.

On the wide gap between credit and deposit growth, Das said the bank will step up efforts to mobilise resources to about Rs 10,000 crore by December. The bank has guided for 7.5-8 per cent growth in deposits.

Its asset quality profile improved, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 8.51 per cent in Q2FY23, from 12 per cent a year ago and 9.3 per cent in Q1FY23.

The net NPA ratio declined to 1.92 per cent at the end of Q2FY23, from 2.79 per cent a year ago and 2.21 per cent in Q1FY23.

The provision coverage ratio for bad loans stood at 88.96 per cent in Q2FY23, against 87.81 per cent a year ago and 87.96 per cent in Q1FY23.

As on September 30, the bank’s total capital adequacy ratio was at 15.51 per cent in Q2FY23, against 17.05 per cent a year ago and 15.61 per cent in Q1FY23.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank of India results

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 19:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.