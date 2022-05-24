BOI Q4 net profit rises 142.3% to Rs 606 cr on margin improvement

Public sector lender Bank of India’s (BOI) net profit rose by 142.3 per cent to Rs 606 crore in Q4FY22, on improvement in net interest margins.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 250 crore in Q4FY21, the bank said in a statement.

For FY22, the net profit rose by 57.6 per cent to Rs 3,405 crore from Rs 2,160 crore in FY21.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (of face value of Rs 10) for 2021-22 subject to shareholders' nod. The bank's share was trading 2.48 per cent higher at Rs 47.6 per cent on BSE.

The Mumbai-based lender’s net interest income (NII) expanded by 35.77 per cent to Rs 3,986 crore in Q4FY22 from Rs 2,936 crore in Q4FY21. The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.58 per cent for Q4FY22 as against 2.01 per cent for Q4FY21.

Non-interest income declined from Rs 1,829 crore in Q4FY21 to Rs 1,587 crore in Q4FY22.

Advances increased by 11.35 per cent YoY to Rs 4.57 trillion as of March 2022. The retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) loan portfolio increased 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2.16 trillion as of March 2022, BOI added.

The deposits rose by 0.12 per cent to Rs 6.27 trillion in March 2022. The share of low cost deposits – Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) – in domestic deposits stood at 45.02 per cent as at March 31, 2022, up from 41.27 per cent in March 2021.

The asset quality profile improved with Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) declining to 9.98 per cent as at March 31, 2022 from 13.77 per cent in March 202. Its Net NPA stood at 2.34 per cent at end of March 2022 down from 3.35 per cent a year ago.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) for bad loans improved to 87.76 per cent in March 2022 from 86.24 per cent a year ago.

The capital adequacy ratio of the Bank, as per Basel III, was 17.04 per cent as at March 31, 2022, up from 14.93 per cent a year ago.