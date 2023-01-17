BoI's Q3 net profit rises 12% YoY to Rs 1,151 cr on improvement in NIM

Bank of India's (BoI's) net profit rose by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,151 crore during the quarter ended December (Q3 of FY23) on the back of an improvement in net interest margin (NIM).

The Mumbai-based public sector lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,027 crore in Q3 of FY22. Net profit was 20 per cent higher in Q3FY23 than in Q2FY23 when the figure stood at Rs 960 crore.

The bank's stock was trading 4.94 per cent lower at Rs 93.5 per share on the BSE on Tuesday.

Its total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 15.6 per cent in December 2022, much above regulatory requirements.

In a filing with BSE, BoI said its net interest income (NII) was up 64 per cent YoY in Q3 to Rs 5,596 crore. Sequentially, NII rose from Rs 5,083 crore in Q2FY23. Its Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 3.28 per cent in Q3 from 2.27 per cent in Q3FY22. Sequentially, NIM rose from 3.04 per cent in Q2FY23.

However, the lender's non-interest income was down by 21.96 per cent YoY to Rs 1,432 crore during the quarter under review. Sequentially, it rose marginally from Rs 1,417 crore during the quarter ended September 2022.

The asset quality profile improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) at 7.66 per cent in December 2022, compared with 10.46 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, GNPAs were down from 8.51 per cent in September 2022, BOI said.

Net NPAs dipped to 1.61 per cent from 2.66 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, they improved from 1.92 per cent in July-September 2022.

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) rose to 90.27 per cent for the quarter under review from 86.86 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, it improved from 88.96 per cent in July-September 2022.

On the business expansion front, the bank's loan book grew by 16.08 per cent YoY to Rs 5.07 trillion for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The deposits grew by 4.91 per cent YoY to Rs 6.53 trillion in October-December 2022. The share of low-cost money, current account, and savings account (CASA) deposits rose marginally to 44.56 per cent at the end of December 2022 from 44.12 per cent in July-September 2022 and 44.07 per cent a year ago.

The credit-to-deposit (C/D) ratio was 77.67 per cent at the end of December 2022, up from 70.19 per cent a year ago. Sequentially, the ratio rose from 76.26 per cent in September 2022.