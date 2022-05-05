JUST IN
Future Retail MD Rakesh Biyani steps down, Company Secretary resigns
Business Standard

Bombay HC allows Indiabulls Housing Finance appeal to quash FI

'We believe that the lodgment of the complaint against the petitioners and continuity of the proceedings, is an abuse of process of law', the high court said in its judgement

BS Reporter 

Indiabulls Real Estate
Photo: Twitter

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed a plea by Indiabulls Housing Finance to quash an FIR filed by a shareholder, alleging siphoning off funds.
.

“We believe that the lodgment of the complaint against the petitioners and continuity of the proceedings, is an abuse of process of law”, the high court said in its judgement.

First Published: Thu, May 05 2022. 02:13 IST

